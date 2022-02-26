Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy’s GF, skis topless for birthday

Comedian Chelsea Handler celebrated her 47th birthday in her unique way, posting a video on Instagram showing her skiing on a mountain topless with stickers of the American and Canadian flags covering her nipples

Tied to her helmet were small flags of the US and Canada, as well. And for her cape? A small Philippine flag with the name of her boyfriend Jo Koy in bold print.

As Handler skied down sipping on what looked like a cocktail drink and puffing on what seemed to be a cigarette, to the end of her video appears Jo Koy topless as well following her down the slopes on a snow mobile.

Handler and Jo Koy have been public about their relationship since the end of 2021