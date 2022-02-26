Photo from BB Gandanghari's Instagram account



After being recognized as a woman in the US more than five years ago, BB Gandanghari got her first ever mammogram, which examines a woman's breast for early detection of cancer.

Gandanghari took to Instagram to share the physical exam required medical providers in the US every year for all women.

“First time to do this and totally feel like a woman… why? Because only women do this for their yearly physical check up as required by the insurance and medical provider,” she said in the caption.

In another video, Gandanghari admitted she was nervous before doing the procedure but she was aware of its importance.

“Mammogram is very important for every woman, especially so when one is on Hormone Replacement Therapy like myself,” she said.

Gandanghari first came out during the celebrity edition of the ABS-CBN reality show "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006. A decade later, she was formally recognized as a woman by a Los Angeles court.

In 2021, Gandanghari apologized to individuals whom she feels she has wronged in 2020, including her brother, actor Robin Padilla.

In a vlog uploaded on New Year’s Day, Gandanghari said she did a 40-day fast before the end of 2020, which allowed her to reflect on her actions and publicized feuds in the past year.

BB, who is based in the US, had previously called out Robin for his supposed “public imaging” and “hypocrisy”, when the latter expressed his love for her after she lamented in a prior video that her family no longer contacts her.

She said she especially felt neglected when none of her family members reached out to her, amid a hoax report on her supposed death that circulated at the time.

