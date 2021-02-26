Why stay as a Kapamilya? Here's Arjo Atayde's inspiring answer

Arjo Atayde renewed his contract with the Kapamilya network on Friday. Screengrab from ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Arjo Atayde gave a short yet inspiring answer on Friday when asked why he remains loyal to the Kapamilya network.

The actor, who renewed his contract with ABS-CBN along with five other talents in a virtual event billed as "Kapamilya Strong," has been vocal about his love for his home network.

When asked during the media briefing why he stays as a Kapamilya despite the challenges faced by ABS-CBN, Atayde said: "Because I'm a team player and if they sink, I sink with them. If they're gone, I'm gone with them. The reason why I'm staying is this is my home and I don't want to be elsewhere but here."

Earlier during the contract signing, Atayde became emotional as he talked about being a proud Kapamilya.

"I am a Kapamilya. I am born to be a Kapamilya, and I will stay here no matter what. That's how I am," he said.

Meanwhile, the Asian Academy Creative Awards best actor hinted at two of the projects he'll be busy with this year.

One is a film that he was supposed to co-star with Eddie Garcia, which was later on made into a tribute project for the late veteran actor.

"This coming April, I'm working on a movie. That was supposed to be for me and Mr. Eddie Garcia. But it became a tribute to him and this is one of the movies that I'm first producing alongside with my team," he said.

The other, he said, is a project with ABS-CBN that he will start working on by mid-year.

"That one I can't announce, but it's going to be a pretty awesome story, pretty awesome journey for me," he said.

