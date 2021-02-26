Tessie Tomas’ 92-year-old mother recovers from COVID-19

MANILA -- Here’s a stunning story of patient recovery from COVID-19.

Veteran actress and radio pillar Laura Hermosa, the mother of comedienne-host Tessie Tomas, is continuing her recovery from severe COVID-19 infection with pneumonia since her discharge this month from a Metro Manila hospital.

Tomas regards the turnaround of her 92-year-old mother as a miracle.

"God is good. She is in stable condition now," Tomas told ABS-CBN News Friday, noting that her kidney condition is also continuously being monitored. "Please continue to pray for her, for me and the rest of our family to just hold on to our faith and to take it one day at a time. Bawat araw andito si mama is a bonus from heaven."

CAPTION: Veteran actress and radio pillar Laura Hermosa. Photo courtesy of Tessie Tomas ]

"She is such a fighter and she has a willingness to live!," Tomas added, citing the struggles of her two-week confinement and her recovery. "Hindi lang si mom ang pinagmilagruhan. It is a fact that even the elderly can survive kung malakas ang kanilang resistensya and walang gaanong underlying conditions."

In her TessTube account on YouTube , Tomas documented her difficult journey of coming home to the Philippines from her home base in Isle of Man, United Kingdom to be with her mother. That included undergoing long quarantine in Manchester and Manila before she could finally physically reunite with her in her Makati condominium.

Tomas' son, Robin, also flew from New York City to be with his lola Laura.

CAPTION: Comedienne-host Tessie Tomas with her mother, Laura Hermosa. Photo courtesy of Tessie Tomas]

"Sabi ko nun sa mama ko sa picture, 'Ma, antayin mo ako, nagsasagwan na ako mula Isle of Man and true enough, inantay niya ako," Tomas said. "Iyak ako ng iyak kasi ike-cremate sinomang COVID victim. Eto 'yung desiderata moment na gather your strength of spirit to shield you from any sudden misfortune."

Tomas also recounted how she surrendered herself and her desperation to God by praying the rosary. “And then I let go and let God,” she said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

After a successful TV, stage and movie career, Tomas settled a few year ago in the Isle of Man hometown of her husband Roger Pullin where she counts cows and sheep as her new friends. She laughs at how she has embraced her new role as domesticated wife in a wintry place. Now in Manila, she’s raring to reconnect with friends and yes, start autobiographical work on the Laura Hermosa story.

Related video: