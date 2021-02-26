'Sing in the storm, dance in the rain': Gary V talks about new song

Gary Valenciano renewed his contract with ABS-CBN on Friday. Screengrab from ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Gary Valenciano on Friday revealed that he has been working on a song during the pandemic, although he has yet to finish it.

In a virtual media conference shortly after renewing his contract with ABS-CBN, the country's "Mr. Pure Energy" shared some of the lyrics of his song, and even sang its chorus.

He did not mention the song's title, but it touched on getting the grace and blessing of God during the "darkest of times."

"This is the song that I wrote starting last year, and I never got to finish it," he said, adding, "I ask that you pray for me so I can finish this song."

Read Valenciano's lyrics below:

Here we are

Many are mending their broken hearts

Many are grieving and deeply wounded and defeated

From those who've gone with no goodbyes

We've tried to laugh and we cheer and we cried

For the selfless warriors who've held the line for you and I

For families like yours and mine

We've been through the best and worst of times

Season after season

When the winds blew hard

And the sun refused to shine above us

Chorus:

But we will sing in the storm

And we will dance in the rain

Though we can't come close and touch all those

Who now seem so far away

We're not alone in the storm

And we will pray in the rain

Know our hearts won't tire

Our faith's on fire

We know our tears are in the hands of Him

Who can heal us and make us whole again

Valenciano, who is now marking his 38th year in the entertainment industry, joined the Kapamilya network in the mid-2000s.

When asked why he remains loyal to ABS-CBN, he replied: "Actually, ganoon talaga ako when it comes to people who allow me to expand my wings, to soar -- and ABS has done that. Dahil sa ABS, maliban sa pagiging Kapamilya at tinanggap ako bilang isang Kapamilya, they've also allowed me to reach so many more people."

"To be able to reach so many people is something I really am so thankful for. And I think that's one big reason I have stayed loyal -- because they never, never, never lessened their support for me," he added.

"Nagpapasalamat ako na naniniwala sila hanggang ngayon sa akin. I'm not as young as I once was and yet they're still there to support me. And because of them, I have many of those who are watching right now online that continue to support me as well."

