Maine Mendoza surprises boyfriend Arjo Atayde as he renews ABS-CBN contract

Maine Mendoza surprised her boyfriend, Arjo Atayde, during his contract signing. Screengrab from ABS-CBN

MANILA -- It's not every day that one gets to see Maine Mendoza take part in an ABS-CBN event.

The GMA-7 talent delivered encouraging words to her boyfriend, Arjo Atayde, who renewed his contract with the Kapamilya network on Friday.

In a taped message that caught even Atayde by surprise, Mendoza congratulated her boyfriend over his latest career milestone.

"I wish you more success in your career, more projects, more challenging and exciting roles. And please know that I am always here -- for you, with you, and always right behind you to give you my 110% support in everything that you do, and also to celebrate every milestone with you, like this one," she said in the video, which was aired during the virtual contract signing event billed as "Kapamilya Strong."

"There's so much in store for you, that I know for sure. Pero ngayon pa lang, sasabihin ko na sobrang proud ako sa 'yo -- sa mga narating mo at sa mga mararating mo pa. Just keep doing what you love. 'Yun lang, congratulations and love you," Mendoza added.

Visibly surprised, Atayde could only give a big smile and say "unexpected 'yun ah" in reaction to Mendoza's message.

The actor then began to turn emotional as he was asked why he is proud to be a Kapamilya.

"I owe it to everyone here beside me. I owe it to people behind the camera. I owe it to my co-actors. I owe it to each and every one in ABS-CBN. They took care of me, they always made sure I was fine. I'm getting so emotional. It just feels home, it feels like home it's crazy," he said.

"They (ABS-CBN) take care of us... they give us the projects we deserve as long as we work hard for it, and never expecting anything in return," he went on. "I just love being a Kapamilya. I am a Kapamilya. I am born to be a Kapamilya, and I will stay here no matter what. That's how I am."

Last December, Atayde was named best actor at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for his role in "Bagman."

When asked about what his fans can expect from him next, he replied: "We're working on a project, hopefully this year, so 'yun muna for now. Abangan na muna. So within the year we'll be working on something."

