LOOK: Isabelle Daza holds baby shower at Hong Kong fitness center

MANILA -- Actress Isabelle Daza had a baby shower for the upcoming arrival of her second child at a fitness center in Hong Kong.

Daza took to Instagram to share photos from her pilates and barre-themed party, which was attended by her friends.

"The best part was hearing all the grunts & seeing all the genuine smiles after. So happy to have made new friends here," Daza wrote in the caption.

It was just last December when Daza revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrien Semblat.

Daza and Semblat got married in Italy in September 2016. She gave birth to their first child in 2018.

