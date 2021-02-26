LOOK: After Palawan break, Xian Lim and Kim Chiu 'chill' in Balesin

MANILA -- After celebrating Valentine's Day in Palawan, celebrity couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu are now in Balesin.

The two shared their latest weekend adventure in their respective social media accounts on Friday.

In her Instagram page, Chiu posted a photos of her and Lim in Balesin. She also shared a snap of them inside the airplane.

In the caption, Chiu wrote: "𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒅 𝒎𝒚 𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒅 I'𝒍𝒍 𝒈𝒐 𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒚𝒐𝒖. Thank you @xianlimm for always making me feel special! Weekly na ba to? Hehe charot lang!"

For his part, Lim also posted sweet photos of him and the "It's Showtime" host.

For Valentine's Day, Lim surprised Chiu by flying her to Coron, Palawan.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012 although it was only in 2018 when the actress confirmed their relationship.

