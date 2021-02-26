Kapamilya Strong: MayWard, Gary V, Arjo, Donny, Francine renew contract with ABS-CBN

Courtesy of Star Magic Instagram account

MANILA -- Six Kapamilya stars led by Maymay Entrata, Edward Barber, and Gary Valenciano have decided to stay with ABS-CBN as they inked new contracts with the network.

ABS-CBN executives led by chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, TV Production and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi, head of finance Rick Tan, and ABS-CBN Films managing director Olivia Lamasan welcomed the artists at a special event on Friday afternoon.,

Arjo Atayde, Donny Pangilinan, and Francine Diaz are also set to be seen in Kapamilya shows with their fresh contracts.

Star Magic, ABS-CBN’s talent agency, also announced the upcoming projects of its stable of talents in the virtual event billed as "Kapamilya Strong."

The contract renewal took place despite the ongoing pandemic and the non-renewal of the franchise that beset the company since mid-2020.

In photos, here’s a look at the 6 artists who are staying on with ABS-CBN: