Erich Gonzales shares why it's best to invest on properties

MANILA -- For actress Erich Gonzales, real estate is the best investment.

In her latest vlog, Gonzales went "lot tripping" somewhere in the south to look for another property.



“Maybe you are wondering bakit po tayo naghahanap ng lote. It's because puwedeng vacation house or rest house or pwedeng doon na rin tayo tumira. But one thing is for sure, investment talaga siya. Kumbaga, land banking ba,” Gonzales said

“You can never go wrong sa pag-invest ng inyong hard-earned money sa mga lote or lupa. Kasi nag-a-appreciate ‘yan talaga siya, hindi siya nagde-depreciate. So ‘yun, best talagang investment mga lupa or lote," the "La Vida Lena" star added.

Gonzales, who started her showbiz career at the age of 14, already bought a house for her family in Davao.

Then last August, she gave her followers a glimpse of her home via her vlog.

"Nabili ko 'yung lote when I was 22 years old and then nag-ipon tayo. Then 2014 nag-start na 'yung construction ng bahay then same year, nakalipat na. Six years old na ang bahay natin. Bakit ito ang napili kong patayuan ng house? Because I really fell in love with the view. Kung nakita niyo 'yung kanina, 'yung view sa lanai and I have the same view sa room ko. Imagine lang waking up to that everyday. Nice lang and I feel like I'm super close to nature," she said.

"Itong house na ito ay product ito ng hard work natin... Kung napansin niyo ang bahay natin ay very simple lang because ayaw natin ng clutter talaga. 'Di ba nakaka-affect siya sa mind natin ang kalat? Very simple, clean. 'Yun lang naman ang gusto natin and safe and secure tayo sa ating bahay," Gonzales added.

