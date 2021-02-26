Assunta de Rossi considers baby her greatest gift

MANILA -- Assunta de Rossi, who is celebrating her 38th birthday on Friday, considers her baby girl Fiore the "greatest gift" she received.

In her personal Instagram page, she shared a photo of her first child with husband, Jules Ledesma.

De Rossi gave birth to her "miracle" baby last October after nearly two decades of trying to get pregnant.

“Getting pregnant the natural way with myoma and endometriosis (which I both have) is extremely difficult. Only medical intervention or a miracle can make it happen,” she had said.

Meanwhile, her sister, actress Alessandra de Rossi, also greeted the "miracle mom" on her birthday.

"Wala na akong mawi-wish pa for you! You have always deserved the best, kaya nga ako ang binigay na first sister sa 'yo. Ay teka, si Fiore na ang topic dito, miracle mom. 'Di na muna kita lalaitin. I love you!!!!!!! Napakasaya ng buong world for you! Happy birthday" Alessandra wrote.

