Photos from Mike Limpag.

A town in Southern Cebu has a new habit of airing episodes of hit teleserye "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" on an LED wall for its residents.

In Moalboal, "a tourist town famous for its Sardine run, dive spots, and wild turtles," residents can now watch the ABS-CBN primetime series on its newly installed 24-square meter LED wall at its public park, a popular hangout for tourists, as well.

After a test run on Thursday, the regular airing of Coco Martin’s latest primetime series started yesterday and attracted hundreds of residents who were treated to a cinematic experience of their favorite TV show.

Moalboal Mayor Inocentes Cabaron, who planned to air regular infomercials and stream LGU activities on the LED Wall, suggested the airing of ABS-CBN’s show upon the prodding of his kumpadre Roel Macasero, a huge Coco Martin fan who never missed an episode of "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs from Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

