Sharon Cuneta misses relationship with KC Concepcion when she was young

KC Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta. Photo from Concepcion's Instagram account.

MANILA — Sharon Cuneta has admitted that she misses her relationship with her daughter KC Concepcion when she was young.

"We're both bullheaded, stubborn and strong-willed pero opposites ang ugali namin so hindi maiwasan 'yung nagbabanggaan ... Nami-miss ko 'yung relationship namin nung bata pa siya," Cuneta said in an interview with Ogie Diaz.

Asked about rumors that she's hindering her daughter from joining showbiz, Cuneta said that it was her initial thought after her break up with Gabby Concepcion but she let KC join when she was ready.

"Ang hirap kaya nung two and a half years old ka naghiwalay ang magulang mo na public na public. Kaya nga sheltered na sheltered ko siya, ayoko siyang mag-showbiz kasi pino-protect ko 'yung heart niya at 'yung pagkatao niya. Kasi hindi ko pa matansya nun kung kakayanin niya," she said.

Cuneta was also honest that there are times when she's not okay with KC but noted that it is normal among families.

“Okay kami, minsan hindi ... that’s the truth. Actually, parang I don’t know anything about my eldest daughter’s life,” she confessed. “Very little lang ang alam ko ... since bata siya, hindi naman siya nag-oopen up sa akin unlike her siblings,” the actress said.

“That’s my biggest pain ... anuman ang success mo sa buhay pero may isa kang pinakamamahal na ba’t ba hindi maayos-ayos na permanently, parang hindi ka kumpleto. Hindi ka pa rin successful ... I love my daughter. Never kong sisiraan si KC. Hindi masamang sabihin na hindi kayo magkasundo. It’s just a fact ... walang may kasalanan no’n. Hindi niya kasalanan yon,” she added.

Despite this, Cuneta hopes that she would remain close to her daughter and wishes her success.

“Hindi ko alam ba’t nagkagano’n ... eh sa akin naman siya lumaki ... ‘Yung maalala niya sana lahat ng sacrifices ko ... Ang magulang naman ang gusto lang appreciation, respect, a little acknowledgment, so gusto kong maging mas successful pa sa akin si KC at lahat ng anak ko,” she aid.

“I’m grateful for KC. I’m grateful that she finished school and I’m praying that kung gusto niyang mag-asawa, sana she ends up with somebody na talagang mahal na mahal niya at mahal na mahal siya.”

