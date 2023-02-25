Lovi Poe to grace Panagbenga Festival in Baguio

Supreme actress Lovi Poe is busier than ever in her acting career now that she headlines Kapamilya Channel’s new primetime forerunner, “Batang Quiapo,” with Coco Martin as main star and director.

Despite her loaded taping schedule, Poe still found the time to trek up north and join Baguio’s traditional Panagbenga Festival to be held this Sunday, starting at 8 a.m.

The actress, who turned 34 last February 11, remains thankful that after nearly two decades in showbiz, her career remains on the upswing.

Poe dauntlessly started in showbiz when she was only 15 years old, signed up by Regal Films in one of its iconic horror-thrillers, “Shake, Rattle and Roll IX” (2007), starring in director Paul Daza’s episode, “Christmas Tree.”

“What’s nice about the industry, I get to work with different actors even from the very beginning,” Poe told ABS-CBN News. “There’s just so much growth. It has been a crazy ride for me because I’ve been making decisions that made me push myself even more.

“I made decisions that made me learn. Stepping out of my comfort zone was a big thing. Transition is not a very easy thing. I guess I’d like to pat myself on the back.

“A lot of people just want to be happy where they are and I’m happy. I’ve always been happy. The fact that I’ve pushed myself to grow even more, it is something that I’m very proud of.”

Poe cannot be thankful enough since this is the first time she will participate in the Panagbenga Festival. The festival did not happen for three years due to the pandemic and this return is more anticipated by local and foreign tourists, as well as Baguio natives.

Poe will be the main attraction in the float of her latest endorsement, Eevor Skin Care Depot or known in the market as SCD.

On Thursday, Poe signed another endorsement deal as the new ambassador of the line of skin care products of SCD. She inked the contract in the presence of her manager, Leo Dominguez and SCD CEO, Grace Mangulabnan-Angeles.



Everyone knows Poe is the daughter of the late action king Fernando Poe, Jr. She dreams of directing her own movie one day, like perhaps her dad who went by the name of Ronwaldo Reyes as director in many of his films.

“I hope I can really direct in the future,” Poe admitted. “I hope I can be given that chance. But I’ll be honest, I’m more on the writing side.

“Writers have a vision how they want the movie to look or the flow of the story. Right now, I want to start from my story concept.”

Eevor Skin Care Depot was established in 2016 at Olongapo City, where it presently holds office and production facility. It has a wide array of skin care products developed and crafted with high quality and environment-friendly ingredients.

SCD has various distributors and resellers across the Philippines and is set to reach the international market.

The company is the brainchild of Angeles, a full-time wife, mother of three and devoted businesswoman who started venturing into the herbal soap business in 2006 under Grace Herbal Garden.

After a long break from business, Angeles opened SCD's doors with her own formulated soaps and breakthrough product, The Peeling Skin Lotion.



The Panagbenga Festival parade will start at 8 a.m. on Sunday at the Casa Vallejo/DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government) and will end at the Melvin Jones Grandstand and Football Grounds.



