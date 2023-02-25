'An Inconvenient Love' is top Netflix film in PH

Screenshot of Netflix website with 'An Inconvenient Love' on top of the trending films.

MANILA — Star Cinema film "An Inconvenient Love" was the top trending movie on Netflix after its release on the online streaming platform.

Based on Netflix's website, "An Inconvenient Love" led the pack and was followed by K-drama movie "Unlocked" and the thriller films "The Bank Job" and "The Strays."

LOOK: Star Cinema film "An Inconvenient Love," led by Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, is currently the top film on Netflix after its release on the streaming platform. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/kXYrL77DJW — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) February 25, 2023

Director Petersen Vargas thanked the fans for making the film trend on its debut on the platform.

"YES @donnypangilinan our movie’s #1 on Netflix PH as of today #AnInconvenientLove," Vargas said in a tweet along with Pangilinan's chat congratulating him for the milestone.

"An Inconvenient Love" was originally released in cinemas last November 23. The movie marked the return of ABS-CBN Films to physical venues over two years since the first pandemic lockdown.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film tells the story of "two young lovers agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date."

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

“An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

RELATED VIDEO: