Zoë Kravitz praises Fil-Am stunt coordinator in 'The Batman'

Actress Zoë Kravitz who stars in the new Batman film as Catwoman was all praises for her Filipino-American stunt coordinator when the two met.



Kravtiz said she trained hard for the role and said she received a lot of help from her trainer and second unit director, Robert Alonzo.



It turns out Alonzo was also Kravitz's first martial arts teacher when she was a young girl.



"We would joke around and say that I've been training for this part since I was eight years old," she said when asked what she learned from Alonzo. "It was really amazing to see where Rob has gone in his career."



Kravitz said often, stunt people would focus solely on the physical aspect of training. But she added Alonzo "focuses on the characters and where they are emotionally and then turns that into physicality."



"So that's really rare and as an actor I'm very grateful for that," the actress continued.



Kravitz will take on the role of Selina Kyle or Catwoman, a much-coveted part for young actresses in the film.



"It was really exciting to see a deeper dive into who Kyle is as a human being and where she comes from and why she makes the choices that she makes," she said.



Kravitz, 33, also expressed gratitude for the opportunities she has received along the way.



"I'm in an incredible place in my life," she said. "It's crazy because you think, you know, ‘where do I go from here?’ this is really kind of the top of the top."