MANILA — Kris Aquino regards Angel Locsin as a “friend for life,” sharing Thursday that she was among the few “closest” people who gathered for her belated birthday celebration.

Aquino, who turned 51 on February 14, posted on Instagram a photo of the intimate gathering, which also included her sons Joshua and Bimby.

In the caption, Aquino spoke about her 15-year friendship with Locsin that started in 2007.

She wrote, unedited: “we’ve known each other mula nung baby pa si Bimb, first friend nya ko sa network namin nung bagong lipat sya. Never did i expect na magiging friends for life na kami… Name it, napagdaanan na namin together pero ang maganda, hindi for public consumption.. super small gathering lang for the people i am closest to, more than a week after my birthday.”

Apparently referring to the May elections, Aquino added: “Obviously alam namin ni Gel kung anong kulay kami this 2022, BUT happy ako to embrace the rainbow. (well, except for 1 color- for now, gets nyo na, diba?)”

In the photo, Locsin is seen wearing pink, the campaign color of presidential aspirant and Vice President Leni Robredo. Aquino, meanwhile, is in yellow, the political color of her family.

Aquino went on: “ready, action agad, hindi puro pangako lang ang pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan (kaya nga po nabuo at tumibay ang samahan dahil sa mga relief ops namin). #lovelovelove from Ate/ Ninang Kris & Angel na parehong nagmamahal sa BAYAN. We [love] the [Philippines]. Mabuhay ang KALAYAAN at DEMOKRASYA!”

Locsin shared the same image on her Instagram page, writing: “Small gathering to celebrate ate kris’ birthday! posting this picture because she looks beautiful and healthy here.”

Aquino has been chronicling her battle with her autoimmune conditions, which have resulted in her deteriorating health and drastic weight loss.

“She’s been struggling with her health for sometime now, at na-miss kong naka-glam up & full of energy siya :) love you ate! Mahaba haba na rin ang pinagsamahan natin :) at iba magmahal ang isang Kris Aquino,” Locsin added.

Locsin echoed Aquino’s reference about their favorite colors.

“PS: obviously, alam niyo na kung anong kanya-kanyang bet na kulay naming… Mabuhay ang kapayapaan at demokrasya!” she said.