WATCH: Mid-season trailer for 'The Broken Marriage Vow'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN has released the mid-season trailer for "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine version of the hit BBC Studios drama “Doctor Foster.”

"The Broken Marriage Vow" follows the story of Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria), a loving wife and mother whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair.

The newest trailer shows how Jill will start her revenge after finding out that her husband is cheating again.

As of writing, the two-minute trailer has been viewed for almost 4 million times on Facebook since it was uploaded on Thursday night. It has also reached almost 500,000 views on YouTube.

Zanjoe Marudo portrays Jill's husband David Ilustre, with Sue Ramirez as his mistress Lexy Lucero. Zaijan Jaranilla takes on the role of Jill and David’s only son Gio, who is caught between his parents' tug of war.

Under the direction of Concepcion Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, "The Broken Marriage Vow" also stars Jane Oineza, Joem Bascon, Art Acuña, Rachel Alejandro, Angeli Bayani, Ketchup Eusebio, Bianca Manalo, Empress Schuck, and Ronnie Lazaro.



Also part of the powerhouse cast are Malou Crisologo, Franco Laurel, Sandino Martin, Jojit Lorenzo, Kate Alejandrino, Ji Anne Armero, Brent Manalo, Migs Almendras, Avery Clyde, and JB Agustin.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of "Doctor Foster," following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, "The World of the Married," became the country's highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

