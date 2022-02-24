Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby will co-star in the upcoming drama series ‘A Family Affair.’ Instagram: @starmagicphils

MANILA — Gerald Anderson and Sam Milby, both A-list leading men of ABS-CBN, are set co-star in a drama series titled “A Family Affair.”

The project was confirmed Wednesday during the “Kapamilya Strong” program, wherein Anderson and Milby, along with nine others, formally renewed their contract with ABS-CBN.

Separate reels introducing them at the media event teased their upcoming projects. Both included “A Family Affair,” with the title stylized to include what appears to be a drop of blood, hinting at its theme.

During the media conference, Anderson referred to Milby as his onscreen “Kuya,” in an apparent indication of their roles in the series.

A project involving Anderson and Milby was first teased in December 2021, during ABS-CBN’s Christmas special, where they performed with social media darling and fellow Star Magic artist Ivana Alawi.

At the time, Alawi announced through Instagram that she is set to return to acting via an ABS-CBN teleserye, prompting speculation that her leading men in the series would be Anderson and Milby.

The full cast of “A Family Affair” has yet to be revealed.

Milby and Anderson were last seen in the primetime series “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin” and “Init sa Magdamag,” respectively. Both concluded in 2021.

Aside from “A Family Affair,” Anderson is starring in the upcoming film “To Russia With Love” from Mavx Productions.