Geoff Eigenmann shares wedding photos with Maya Flores

Photo from Geoff Eigenmann's Instagram account

More than 2,000 days and three kids later, actor Geoff Eigenmann finally tied the knot with Maya Flores.

On Thursday, Eigenmann posted photos from their intimate wedding ceremony.

"Finally sealed the deal," he said in the caption.

Eigenmann married the singer last Tuesday, February 22, almost three years after their engagement.

Their Christian wedding was officiated by Pastor Bodie Cruz, the son of actor Tirso Cruz III.

Eigenmann, the son of screen veterans Gina Alajar and Michael de Mesa, is currently one of the stars of the ABS-CBN hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."