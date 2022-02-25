Fil-Canadian's fantasy trilogy adopted by int'l publisher

A Filipino-Canadian author's fantasy trilogy has been adopted by the international publisher Orbit Books.



The series "Chronicles of the Wolf Queen" by K.S. Villoso starts with “The Wolf of Oren-Yaro," the story of the queen of a divided land who must unite her people.



Villoso has built her own world for the series, with dragons and other beasts, with Filipino characters engaged in sword fights.



"Imbis na based siya on English, sa akin 'yung mga tao Filipino," she shared. "'Yung mga characters, black-haired sila pag binabati nila ang elders nila may pag-bless."



Villoso, a civil engineer, started writing when she was just a child.



Not having money to buy books then, she wrote her own stories, using their gritty neighborhood of Taguig as the backdrop.



She continued writing even after their family moved to Canada. Her mother, Christy, said Kay had been rejected by publishers but she never gave up.



Villoso has since self-published seven books which are currently sold online.



The cover for some of the books were created by Filipino artists Annadel Cinco and Raphael Lomotan, who are both based in Manila.



She also originally self-published “The Wolf of Oren-Yaro” which her friends helped to promote online.



That’s when it caught the attention of one of the editors of Orbit U.S.



"Within one or two weeks, nag-sign na kami and everything," Villoso added. "So may agent, bigla-bigla within one month, may agent at may book deal [na]."



Villoso said having a publisher that promoted and distributed her books helped her reach a wider audience.



But she specifically requested that copies be made more accessible to Filipinos.



"Importante sa akin na available ito sa Filipinos," Villoso said. "Filipino ang audience ko sa utak ko."



Her Filipino fans said they love her work because her books made them feel like home.



Villoso also hopes to write another epic fantasy that will be set in the time of the Philippine Revolution.



"I'm hoping na bumalik ulit to Filipino culture pero deeper," she said.