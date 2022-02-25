Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay fly to Africa for honeymoon

MANILA -- Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are finally having their honeymoon in Africa, three months after tying the knot.

Joining them in their trip is Modesto Elias, Adarna's son with former boyfriend John Lloyd Cruz.

Adarna and Ramsay have been sharing photos and videos in their respective Instagram pages as they expressed excitement over their honeymoon.

Screengrab from Ellen Adarna's Instagram page

In a recent Q&A she conducted on Instagram, Adarna opened up about her plans of having a baby with Ramsay.

"When we are both ready, dai, it will happen. Chill," she said in response to a fan.

Ramsay, for his part, earlier said he wants to have a child with Adarna "probably next year."

The celebrity couple tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan last November, nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay proposed to Adarna in March 2021, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship.

Related video: