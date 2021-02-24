Surprised with Gucci by Coco, Angelica quips: ‘Kinakabahan ako sa kapalit!’

Angelica Panganiban reacts to receiving a surprise gift from her ‘Love or Money’ leading man Coco Martin. Screenshot/ Star Cinema

MANILA — “Kinakabahan ako sa kapalit!” was Angelica Panganiban’s playful reation when received a surprise gift from Coco Martin, her leading man in the film “Love or Money.”

In the behind-the-scenes footage released by Star Cinema on Wednesday, Panganiban was visibly surprised when Martin pointed her towards a packaging of the luxury brand Gucci.

“Diyos ko, ano ‘to? Cupcake lang ‘yung binigay ko!” Panganiban said, referring to the snack they were both eating.

“Baka may kapalit ‘to, ah? Hindi puwede ngayon!” the actress, who recently confirmed having a new romance, teased.

Panganiban then did an impromptu “unboxing” of Martin’s gift, which was revealed to be a tableware set.

The lone visible item that Panganiban unwrapped — there appeared to be several inside the box — was a plate with a cat print. On Gucci’s website, that same plate is listed as made to order with a price tag of $310, or about P15,000.

“Wala akong masabi. Kinakabahan ako sa kapalit,” Panganiban said, in jest, drawing laughter from Martin and their companions.

“Babayaran mo ‘yan!” the actor joked.

“I deserve this. Gagalingan ko po sa pelikulang ito!” Panganiban quipped.

Panganiban, 34, and Martin, 39, are first-time co-stars in “Love or Money,” about lovers whose relationship is torn by ambition. The two cross paths years later in Dubai, where Leon (Martin) works as a service crew, and where Angel (Panganiban) has found a “sugar daddy” who can provide for her needs.

Convinced Angel is compromising her happiness for her ambition, Leon pursues her again as he did years back.

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Love or Money” will be available to stream on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, and Sky PPV starting March 12.

“Love or Money” was first announced in December 2019 as a Valentine offering the following year. Due to filming delays, it was instead submitted as an entry to the inaugural Metro Manila Summer Film Festival. That event, however, was also cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

Eased lockdown measures in the latter part of 2020 allowed the project to finish filming, to finally target a release date a year after it was originally planned to premiere.