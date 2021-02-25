Star Music releases dance remix of Ogie Alcasid's novelty song

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music has released on Wednesday the dance remix of Ogie Alcasid's novelty song "Maga Ako, Manas Ako."

The almost four-minute music video of "Maga Ako, Manas Ako Dance Remix" was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The song composed and produced by Alcasid also marked the debut of the singer-songwriter's alter egos Eydie Waw and The Wawettes as his newest musical comic act.



“‘Maga Ako, Manas Ako" is the theme song of those who have been stuck at home during quarantine. They can’t sleep so they eat at night. This is what Eydie Waw went through and he wants to tell this story with The Wawettes,” Alcasid previously said in a statement.

Prior the the song's release, Alcasid has been teasing the characters on his Instagram page, posting transformation pictures of himself as Eydie Waw and Tracy, Berta, and Shannon of The Wawettes.



Last January, Alcasid performed the song as Eydie Waw on “ASAP Natin ‘To” with his wife Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Kim Chiu, and Zsazsa Padilla as The Wawettes.



An acclaimed singer-songwriter and OPM icon, Alcasid is also a known comedian and parodist, having created and portrayed various original comical characters on top of spoofing TV shows, films, and commercials.

