Sheena Halili, husband mark first wedding anniversary

MANILA – Actress Sheena Halili and her husband, lawyer Jeron Manzanero, marked their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

"Happy 1st wedding anniversary, babe. Hindi ganito kasaya ang buhay kung 'di ikaw ang kasama," Halili told her husband in an Instagram post.

Manzanero also took to Instagram to greet his wife.

"One year of being married to this beautiful soul! Thank you for all the joy and inspiration you brought into my life amidst this crazy year that passed! Happy anniversary, babe!" he wrote.

Halili and Manzanero got married in February 2020. The Christian ceremony was attended by their family and close friends, including Halili’s showbiz colleagues.

Among the celebrities who attended were Marian Rivera, Jennylyn Mercado, and Camille Prats, who served as secondary sponsors along with Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto.

Halili and Manzanero welcomed their first child last December.

Halili rose to fame in 2004 as a finalist of the GMA-7 talent search "StarStruck."

Related video: