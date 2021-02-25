Official title of new Spider-Man movie revealed

Sony Pictures Entertainment finally revealed on Thursday the official title of the third Spider-Man movie that will come out in theaters in December.

In a 30-second clip it uploaded on YouTube, lead actor Tom Holland is seen coming out of the office of returning Spider-Man director Jon Watts.

He then rants to his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon about being given another fake name for the movie again.

“I just don’t understand why he keeps doing this,” he said.

Not surprised by the situation, Batalon told Holland that this is what they get because “it’s pretty obvious that you spoil things.”

Chiding Holland, Zendaya said: “It’s kind of your thing. Your thing is to spoil things.

Unconvinced by the two’s accusations, Holland said: “Name me one thing I’ve actually spoiled?”

It was at that moment that it was revealed that the movie’s title is officially “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The title reveal came after Holland, Zendaya and Batalon threw fans of the movie off with three fake ones on Wednesday.

