GOT7’s Youngjae, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie to star in youth sitcom 'So Not Worth It'

Choi Youngjae and Minnie are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming youth sitcom ‘So Not Worth It.’ Instagram: @333cyj333/ @official_g_i_dle

MANILA — K-pop idols Youngjae of GOT7 and Minnie of (G)I-DLE are set to star in a youth-oriented show that would soon be available on international streaming platform Netflix.

Netflix announced Thursday the slate of South Korean shows that it would offer to its subscribers, which includes the sitcom “So Not Worth It.”

The series follows the adventures of a group of multinational students who live together in a university dorm in Seoul.

Still from the upcoming South Korean sitcom ‘So Not Worth It.’ Photo courtesy of Netflix

Aside from Youngjae and Minnie, “So Not Worth It” also stars Han Hyun-min, a Korean model of African descent who is also known for hosting the music show “M Countdown,” and actors Park Se-wan and Shin Hyun-seung.

Youngjae debuted in 2014 as a member of GOT7, which recently released the song “Encore,” the group’s first song after its members’ departure from label JYP Entertainment.

Minnie, whose real name is Nicha Yontararak and hails from Thailand, made her entry into the K-pop scene in 2018 with (G)I-DLE.

RELATED VIDEO: