FIRST LOOK: AC Bonifacio as Star Vixen in 'Riverdale'

MANILA -- AC Bonifacio will be playing the role of Star Vixen in the upcoming "Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky" episode of the popular US show “Riverdale.”

Her character was introduced in an Instagram post of Riverdale After Dark on Wednesday, February 24.

"Who wants new pics from #Riverdale “Chapter Eighty-Three: Fire in the Sky”? You do! Including your first look at @acbonifacio as Star Vixen, and the return of Corporal Eric Jackson," the caption read.

It was just last January when Bonifacio revealed that she will be part of "Riverdale."

This was after she shared a teaser for the upcoming new episodes of the popular US show “Riverdale” featuring herself.

The clip showed her in a dance-off with one of the series’ main characters, Cheryl Blossom, played by American actress Madelaine Petsch.

The fifth season of “Riverdale” premiered in the US last January 20.

This is the first time Bonifacio, a Star Magic talent, will be appearing on a US series.

She already appeared on US television back in 2013, via the “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” where she performed with her brother as the dancing tandem Lucky Aces.

She has since pursued a career in local showbiz, and was featured in shows like “Dance Kids” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids.”

She made headlines this past year for her dance covers of Blackpink songs, gaining recognition from the K-pop group themselves.

