Why hosting 'Voice Kids' is a big shift for Bianca Gonzalez

MANILA -- Bianca Gonzalez admits that hosting "The Voice Kids" for the first time is a "big shift" for her.

In ANC's "Headstart" hosted by Karen Davila on Friday, Gonzalez, the long-time host of "Pinoy Big Brother," said she only learned that she will host the reality talent competition early this year.

"Nung nalaman ko I couldn't believe it because I like the show, I love the show. And to be able to host something like this was so different from 'PBB.' 'PBB' is very formal. So parang all of these years people think I'm super, super formal when I host, so serious, because of the format of 'PBB,'" Gonzalez said.

"But now, lalo na with Robi (Domingo) I get to play around so much and especially cause it's kids. So nakikipagkulitan kami with kids. And one of my roles is to be with them before they step on stage. So a lot of kids ay kinakabahan, so when they are kabado, they can't sing. So it's a totally different type of hosting for me. I was nervous at first pero mas nag-enjoy ako, to be honest," she added.

Gonzalez admitted that being a mom of two also helped her in her newest hosting job.

"I guess I understand how kids work, 'yung moods nila, paano mo sila papasiyahin, paano mo sila kikilitiin, definitely, kumbaga I maybe older now compared to before when I started hosting but now is really I feel kumbaga hinog na. This is the perfect time for me to join the show," she said.

For Gonzalez, who started hosting almost two decades ago, doing "The Voice Kids" reignited her passion in hosting.

She started her hosting career in 2003 in the show "Y Speak" also with Davila and Ryan Agoncillo.

"It's funny because parang may reigniting of the fire na parang 'uy there's so much more I can do pa pala' and that's a great experience at 19 years in my career. I also feel like na I'm at at a point na parang I don't feel I have to prove anything to myself as a host and so I'm more open na maglaro, to try and experiment with new styles, ganyan. And alam ko na 'yung voice ko like I won't try to be funny because hindi naman ako funny but there are ways to be like playful, parang ganun. I guess it's also because I'm more confident in who I am now that I am almost, turning 40," Gonzalez said.

Also part of the show as online hosts are Elha Nympha and Jeremy G.

The program will not only feature two new hosts but will also a new lineup of coaches, with Bamboo Manalac being the sole returning mentor.

Now accompanying the rock star are Martin Nievera and KZ Tandingan.

“The Voice Kids,” a competition for aspirants aged 6 to 12, kicked off the auditions for its fifth season in November.

The most recent “The Voice” edition in the Philippines was the teens format in 2020, which had to adjust its format and production due to the onset of the pandemic.

Former coaches of the “Kids” edition are Lea Salonga, across four seasons; Sarah Geronimo, who was present for all except the third; and Sharon Cuneta, who joined the third season.

“The Voice Kids” will premiere this February 25 and February 26. It will be available every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 pm and on TV5 (Sat at 7 pm, Sun at 9 pm).

