‘The Iron Heart’ sets new online live viewership record

Photo from ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA – The Richard Gutierrez-led series “The Iron Heart” is also raking tons of online live viewers just like other ABS-CBN primetime shows “Batang Quiapo” and “Dirty Linen.”

In fact, the action-packed drama series recorded back-to-back all-time high live concurrent viewers last February 22, and February 23.

The alliance of Apollo ( Gutierrez) and Eros (Jake Cuenca) may be the key to destroying Tatsulok as their plan to save Bungo (Mitoy Yonting) got the attention of many viewers, hitting 267,376 live concurrent viewers last Wednesday.

In #TIHJailBreak episode, they were able to get Bungo out of jail and confirmed that Hero (Enzo Pineda) was the mastermind in torturing the father of Venus (Sue Ramirez) to find the agent inside Tatsulok.

In the following day, the series broke its own record with #TIHReunited, which drew 269,755 live concurrent viewers who witnessed a heartwarming get-together between Apollo and Bungo – whose friendship started inside the maximum security compound.

Meanwhile, Cuenca could not help but shower his co-star Gutierrez with praises while filming “The Iron Heart.”

“Of all the action projects I’ve done in the past, Richard is the easiest person to work with talaga. Like you get out of a really heavy fight scene, like kunwari mag-fight scene kami ng magdamagan… scratchless, hindi nasasaktan talaga, and I love Chard for that. Si Chard talaga is the epitome of an action star,” the actor said.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

