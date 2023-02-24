LOOK: OneRepublic in Makati's Poblacion after concert

Photos from Ryan Tedder's Instagram account

MANILA – It appeared that OneRepublic still had more energy left after their concert at the Araneta Coliseum Thursday night.

This as lead singer Ryan Tedder documented through his Instagram stories their visit to Poblacion, the popular nightlife district in Makati City.

The band roamed around the area, visiting Run Rabbit Run along P. Guanzon St. before having drinks in a bar.

Tedder even shared a photo of a known local beer in the Philippines, saying: “When in the Philippines.”

The American band also teased that they were filming a music video in the country after dropping a short clip of them going down a jeepney, a common public utility vehicle in the Philippines.

The band is known for its hit songs such as “Counting Stars,” “Apologize,” “I Ain’t Worried,” “Stop and Stare,” “Sunshine,” “If I Lose Myself,” “Secrets,” “All the Right Moves,” “Good Life” and many more.

Aside from Manila, One Republic is also making stops in Jakarta, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Tokyo.

