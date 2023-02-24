LOOK: KC Concepcion bonds with dad Gabby in Batangas

Actress KC Concepcion is back in the Philippines and has visited her father, Gabby Concepcion.

In her social media post on Thursday, KC uploaded snaps of her and Gabby together in Batangas.

"Hi loves! I’m home," KC captioned her post, tagging her dad.

KC returns to the country, just weeks after she made headlines with her Valentine's post where she appeared to be in a new relationship.

In her Instagram post on February 14, KC shared a video of her in a foreign country with a man, whom she did not identify.

“Happy Valentines, beautiful people,” she wrote in the caption.





Prior to her Valentine's post, KC was romantically linked to Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap although she went on record in August last year stating that they never became a couple.

The other men who were romantically linked to her in the past were Piolo Pascual, Paulo Avelino, Aly Borromeo and Frenchman Pierre Plassart.



