Geoff Eigenmann, Maya Flores mark 1st wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Geoff Eigenmann and Maya Flores marked their first wedding anniversary on February 22.

In his social media post o Wednesday, Eigenmann uploaded their wedding photo and captioned it with: "happy! happy! happy! happy! happy anniversary!😁 x1000."

On her Instagram post on Thursday, Flores posted their family photos in the pool and captioned it with three white heart emojis.

Eigenmann and Flores tied the knot in February last year, after three years of being engaged.

They have three children: Arabella Simone, 5; in Angus, 3; and Penelope Rose, 2.

