MANILA – Regine Velasquez has been a Kapamilya for four years now and she still has dream projects that she knows only ABS-CBN can pull off.

During a press conference after her contract renewal with the network on Wednesday, Velasquez said she still wants to a concert with Lea Salonga and Gary Valenciano.

“Siguro to work with Gary in a concert again, or even Lea kasi I’ve never worked with Lea in a concert before. Kasi parang ABS lang kayang gumawa noon,” she said.

Velasquez thinks it would be amazing if they could make it happen, especially since a lot of people have been clamoring for it.

“Medyo may mga nagre-request na,” she related.

Since pandemic restrictions are slowly easing up, Velasquez is hoping entertainers like her could finally go back to performing on stage again before a live audience.

“I am hoping. Kasi pwede naman na mag-concert ngayon. Unti-unti makakalabas na tayo, makakagawa na ulit ng concert,” she said.

“Kami ni Mega [Sharon Cuneta] may concert kami ulit June... for the ‘Iconic’ concert. Dream come true sa akin 'yun to sing with Ms. Sharon who is my idol. Hopefully I get to work with Lea who is also my idol,” Velasquez added.