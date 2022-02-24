Park Seo Joon tests positive for COVID-19

Park Seo Joon has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement from the actor’s agency, which was published by the Korean entertainment news site Soompi, Awesome Ent said Park knew he contracted the virus after using a self-testing kit as a preemptive measure before moving to all his filming sets.

“Before proceeding to his scheduled activity last week, he tested positive using a self-testing kit, so after carrying out a PCR test, he ultimately received a positive test on February 19,” the statement said.

Awesome Ent added Park has completed three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and has halted all scheduled activities since February 18.

Currently, he is following health protocols set by the Korean government.

“[He is] taking the necessary measures to quarantine and receive treatment in keeping with the guidelines set by government health authorities,” it said.

As of writing, Park Seo Joon is said to be “in the recovery stage and has no special symptoms.”

Park is notable for starring in the K-dramas "Itaewon Class," "She Was Pretty," "Hwarang," "Fight For My Way," and "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim."

He last visited the Philippines in September 2019 when he held a fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena after he was picked as a celebrity endorser for homegrown clothing brand Bench.