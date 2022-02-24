After the success of her debut album "SOUR," Filipino-American pop star Olivia Rodrigo is now working on her second album, a report confirmed Wednesday.

In an interview with Billboard, Rodrigo said she has already thought of a title for her next album and some songs.

"It’s really exciting to think about the next world that’s coming up for me," Rodrigo told Billboard.

"I just love writing songs. I’m trying not to put too much pressure on myself. [I want to] just sort of exploring and have fun right now," she added.

Asked if it will still have an "angst-filled" and "heartbreaking" vibe, Rodrigo said: "It’s definitely a different experience writing a second album after having a debut that was so well received."

"I still write so much of my music in my bedroom though, and I don’t think that experience will ever change," Rodrigo said.

"Writing songs will hopefully always be an outlet for me to process my feelings before anything else."

Rodrigo tackled sorrow and her childhood in her debut album. She wrote the songs mostly with Daniel Nigro under record label Geffen.

Her first three singles "drivers license," "deja vu," and "good 4 u" were relatable to many fans, who dedicated them to their exes.

