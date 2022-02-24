Photos from Spider-Man's Facebook page

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland surprised thousands of fans by recreating an iconic meme on Wednesday.

The three Spider-Man actors posed pointing at each other in a promo for the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" DVD release.

"Of course, we got THE meme," the Spider-Man Facebook page said.

Fans were nostalgic as the meme finally became a reality with the new DVD out on April 12.

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" became the first pandemic-era movie to cross $1 billion at the global box office.

Sony's comic-book epic eclipsed that milestone in a near-record 12 days, tying with 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" as the third-fastest film to reach the billion-dollar benchmark. Only 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War" and 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" were quicker, smashing the coveted tally in 11 and five days, respectively.

It's impressive that "Spider-Man: No Way Home" managed to blow past $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide given the rapidly spreading omicron variant of COVID-19. It makes Holland's Marvel superhero adventure the only movie since 2019's "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" to surpass $1 billion globally. No other Hollywood film has come close to nearing those box office revenues in the last two years.

RELATED VIDEO: