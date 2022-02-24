Photos from Ylona Garcia's Instagram account

Actress-singer Ylona Garcia had a once-in-a-lifetime chance to meet NBA MVP and champion Dirk Nowitzki in person during the All-Star Game in Ohio, Cleveland.

Garcia took to Instagram to share her experience chatting with one of the NBA legends during the All-Star break, where she tried to show poses basketball players used to do.

The actress also poked fun of herself when the 7-footer Nowitzki stood up beside her to teach her a basketball move.

Garcia was seen surprised at the height of the former Dallas Mavericks star.

She also met former Los Angeles Lakers’ small forward James Worthy. In a video, Garcia was seen asking pop culture questions to the three-time NBA champion and Finals MVP.

Garcia also watched the match between Team LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

“Thank you vv much @nba for inviting me to witness such GREATNESS !!!!!!!! i’ll remember this moment forever,” she said in the caption.

Nowitzki and Worthy were part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Meanwhile, Garcia started the year strong as she marked her partnership with a popular online game in January.

The singer has released her new single "Entertain Me," which coincides with the launch of Valorant's newest playable character named Neon.

The anthemic synth-pop number about female empowerment complements Neon, described by Valorant as a young agent from Manila "who can outpace the rest of the roster, shocking the competition, and sliding straight into the fight."