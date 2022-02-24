Kris Aquino rules out cancer, diabetes, kidney and liver disease

MANILA – Kris Aquino has undergone a series of tests to rule out certain illnesses before she and her sons fly abroad to treat her health condition.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Aquino shared that she spent the whole afternoon in her condominium unit in consultation with two doctors.

“Marami akong health problems at present but para ma-confirm how serious they are, kailangan unahin namin 'yung pinakamalaking hadlang, my allergies and my chronic urticaria. Hindi kasi alam how I’ll react to the dyes needed for tests like CT SCAN, MRI, and lahat ng may -gram sa ending,” she said.

The results of her examinations ruled out cancer and diabetes, and revealed that her kidney function is okay. Her liver is also functioning well considering all the maintenance medicines she’s taking.

“Thank you for all your prayers & kind well wishes, but let’s continue praying not just for me BUT for all my loved ones: my family -- my sisters, brothers-in-law, mga pamangkin and PLEASE, my 2 sons, Kuya Josh & Bimb,” she said.

“Please pray also for my closest cousins & my trusted friends from all colors of the 🌈 and my exceptionally loyal doctors, my nurse, and my TEAM @home who worry, and do everything possible to keep me safe & Covid-free,” she added.

In January, Aquino denied rumors she was under critical care, amid her years-long bout with her autoimmune conditions.

“Sorry to disappoint pero buhay at ilalaban pa na mapahaba ang oras ko because Kuya Josh & Bimb still need me,” Aquino wrote.

