MANILA -- Actress and social media star Ivana Alawi now has 15 million subscribers on video-sharing site YouTube.

And to mark her latest social media milestone, she uploaded a snap from her sexy pictorial on Instagram.

"Happy 15 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS on YouTube!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Alawi reached the “diamond milestone” on the video-sharing platform with 10 million subscribers on her channel in November 2020.

Over the past year, Alawi has become one of the most popular showbiz personalities-turned-YouTube stars, alongside the likes of Alex Gonzaga and Donnalyn Bartolome.

Her vlog touches a wide range of content, from “A Day In My Life” vlog, Q&A mukbang sessions, to pranks on her family members and closest friends.

Alawi uploaded her first vlog in August 2019.

Aside from being an actress and YouTube star, Alawi is also an entrepreneur. She recently launched her own skincare brand, which she shared in her most recent vlog.

