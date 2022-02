Ex-Hashtags member Jon Lucas welcomes second child

Photos from Jon Lucas' Instagram account



Former Hashtags member Jon Lucas is now a father of two as he welcomed his newborn daughter Bria last Monday.

On Instagram, Lucas shared a photo of his second child, Brionna Christine Lucas. According to him, they were initially hoping to welcome their baby on February 22, 2022.

“Feb. 21, 2022 siya pinanganak, ngayon ko lang siya i-popost kasi balak ko talaga noon 2/22/2022, pero hindi na kaya kasi need na talaga niya lumabas para makilala tayo,” he said in the caption.

Lucas went on to thank God, especially since he was not physically present when his wife gave birth.

“Unang una nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoong Diyos kasi naging maayos ang lahat, dininig Niyang muli ang gabi-gabi naming pagtawag sa Kanya,” he continued.

“Wala man ako sa tabi nila ng mommy niya, gawa ng sitwasyon natin ngayon sa trabaho, alam ko talaga wala akong dapat na ipag-alala kasi buong puso akong nananalig sa tulong na ibibigay sa amin ng Diyos.”

He was also proud of his wife for being so brave.

“Napakatapang mo lagi, para sa amin na mga mahal mo. Saludo ako sa ’yo, at hanggang ngayon ay ipinagpapasalamat ko pa rin sa Diyos na ikaw ang nanay ng mga anak ko,” Lucas said.

“Ikaw lang pinakamaganda sa paningin ko. Kaso nga ito may kaagaw kana. Napakaganda rin kasi. Hehe I love you both.”

In 2015, Lucas joined the noontime program “It’s Showtime” as one of the original members of the dance group Hashtags. However, he was reportedly “suspended” from the group in 2017, and has not been seen on “It’s Showtime” since.

In July 2018, Lucas came out of “hiding” and confirmed for the first time that he had welcomed a son and was already married.