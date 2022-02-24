MANILA -- Filipino singer Arnel Pineda warned his fans on Thursday about a fake Facebook account using his name.

In an Instagram post, the frontman of American rock band Journey uploaded a screen grab which shows his official Facebook page and the fake Facebook page.

"SCAM ALERT. It has been brought to our attention that there is a person claiming to be me asking for money. They are a fraud. I don’t private chat nor give phone number to solicit money. #APFI Arnel Pineda Foundation Inc. - APFI operates solely within the Philippines with no outside affiliations Check the pic out and you will know who’s the scammer and not," Pineda warned his followers.

As of writing, Pineda's official Facebook page ArnelPinedaOfficial has already 164,673 followers.

Currently, Pineda and the rest of Journey are busy with their "Freedom Tour 2022" concert tour.