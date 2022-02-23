Looking for a balm to quiet an anxious mind? Give “Glares” and De Rossi’s other music a listen. Handout

Alessandra de Rossi is known for her acting prowess, and because of her film “My Amanda” that was released in 2021, she is also acknowledged as a budding talented screenwriter and director.

Her artistry doesn't stop there. What most people don’t know is in the past 10 years, De Rossi has also made a career as a recording artist.

De Rossi recently released a new single titled “Glares,” from her upcoming sophomore album under Lilystar Records.

“Glares” is a story of her friend dealing with a long-time crush.

She felt there was a story in the situation enough to write a song about it. Some 7 minutes long, yet it doesn’t feel that long. Perhaps because it is light, chill, and breezy.

The music that De Rossi composes is inspired by the music of Café del Mar and Ibiza, a hotbed of chill-out and electronic music. It makes listeners want to gaze into nothingness and soak in the hypnotic, almost sexy sound. It is a niche and it is staying true to her thoughts and feelings.

The music doesn’t sound dated and, in fact, there is talk that her debut album, which conveys the same vibe, is being reissued after its release 10 years ago.

She shares that she is just ecstatic to put her authentic self out there and have something that people can listen to.

When asked about her record label, A World of Our Own (AWOO), she bares that it is filled with young, talented artists who are passionate and free-spirited.

Through her label, she proudly likens herself to a mother who wants to nurture her children. She gives creative freedom to her artists. No surprise in that, being the hip and free-spirited artist herself.

She gushes how grateful she is with all the enthusiasm she's getting as a record label executive and for her music, “Glares” included.

De Rossi blesses the world with her many talents and interests as she bares her soul, with profit being the least of her concern. It is admirable, almost noble. Her principle allows her freedom from a commercialized box, far from expectations and bandwagons.

As for “Glares” and De Rossi’s other music, those are a balm to quiet one‘s anxious mind.

She fondly compares her music to a bashful child hiding behind a mother's skirt. And listeners are privileged to be allowed to take a peek at it. It's a gift to know this profound side of her. Give it a listen and please offer her the pat on the back that she very humbly refuses but deserves.