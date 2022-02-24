MANILA -- Actor Albie Casiño expressed his excitement over his latest project with ABS-CBN.

The former "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity" celebrity housemate is part of the upcoming digital series "How To Move On In 30 Days" with Maris Racal and Carlo Aquino, the actor announced on social media Wednesday.

The romantic-comedy series is ABS-CBN's first partnership project with YouTube.

"So blessed to be part of @abscbn first project with @youtube. Thank you so much @dreamscapeph @deo_endrinal @carlmerced for the opportunity!" Casino said.



“How to Move On in 30 Days" tells the story of a woman (Racal) who was dumped by her former boyfriend and vowed to move on from him within 30 days. She chronicles her journey on her own vlog and later hires a guy (Aquino) as her fictitious boyfriend with the intention of fully healing from heartbreak.

Directed by Benedict Mique and Dick Lindayag, the show also stars John Lapus, Jai Agpangan, Sachzna Laparan, Kyo Quijano, Sherry Lara, Poppert Bernadas, Hanie Harrar, Elyson De Dios, and James Bello.