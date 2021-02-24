Warner TV review: 'Superman & Lois' shows couple as parents of teens

Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) in 'Superman & Lois.' Handout



Over the years, there had been a number of live-action TV series that dealt with Superman, created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster in 1938 for DC Comics.

From 1952-58, George Reeve first took on the role for "Adventures of Superman." From 1988-92, John Haymes Newton and Gerald Christopher both got to play the title character in "Superboy." From 1993-97, Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher headlined "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman." From 2001-11, Tom Welling played the young Clark Kent for the young adult series "Smallville."

More recently, there had been various inter-related TV series featuring various DC comics superheroes on the CW Network, the shared universe of which is called the Arrowverse. This media franchise includes (Green) "Arrow" (2012-20), "The Flash" (2014 to present), and "Supergirl" (2015 to present), among others. Superman and Lois Lane made recurrent guest appearances in 6 episodes of "Supergirl." So now, time has come that these two popular characters again have their own spin-off TV series.

In this new series, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are already parents of twin teenage boys, Jonathan and Jordan. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) was the friendlier, more outgoing and athletic one. Jordan (Alexander Garfin) was the more introverted one, the one who had a troubled early childhood marked by difficult tantrums.

A sad family event brought the family back to the Kent farm in Smallville. Clark caught up with his old friend Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui), who worked in a bank, and her husband Kyle (Erik Valdez), who was a fireman. Jordan had taken a fancy to Lana's older daughter Sarah (Inde Navarrette), who was then going though a tough phase herself.

Tyler Hoechlin was charismatic as Superman and as Clark Kent, even if he did look too young to be a father of boys in their late teens. Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane felt rather reserved, not (yet?) as assertive as she is known for. Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin are still getting their bearings straight as Jonathan and Jordan are bound to develop the most in the course of the series. Inde Navarrette is pretty and spunky, interesting to see what role her Sarah would play between the two boys.

The technical aspects of the series, especially the cinematography and production design, had the quality of feature films. The opening montage summarizing the well-known backstory of Kal-El and how he evolved into Superman was very well-executed.

That recreation of Action Comics #1 cover of Superman (wearing his original suit design) carrying a green car may have been a fleeting moment, but it was rich with nostalgia.

Clark had decided to withhold from his two boys the fact that he was Superman, not knowing whether one or both boys had inherited his superpowers. As they all lived in the same house, how Clark could have kept his identity a secret that long to his sons was hard to swallow. Even Lois's father Gen. Sam Lane knew it. Also, apparently superpowers do not come out at birth for half-Kryptonians, hence the additional plot thickener.

One can already get a sense that a major focus of this new series will be these angsty growing-up issues of the Kent twins. The way the story is going, it suggests a more domesticated Lois Lane, instead of the hard-hitting ace Daily Planet reporter she is more known for.

However for action fans, a super-nemesis mysteriously known as The Stranger (Wole Parks) was also introduced in this pilot to keep Superman on his toes.

Catch the premiere "Superman & Lois" on Warner TV on February 24 at 9 p.m.. New episodes air every Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. A half-hour special,"Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope," introducing the series will air right after the pilot episode at 10:15 p.m.

Warner TV is available in the following channels: Cignal 235 and Sky Cable 34 (SD) and 197 (HD).

This review was originally published in the author's blog, "Fred Said."