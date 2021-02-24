Mandy Moore, husband Taylor Goldsmith welcome baby boy

MANILA -- Singer Mandy Moore has given birth to her first child with musician-husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore took to social media on Wednesday morning to share the good news to all her fans and followers.

In her personal Instagram page, Moore finally introduced her baby boy, August Harrison.

"Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T," Moore wrote.

Using the same photo and caption uploaded by Moore, Goldsmith also announced the arrival of their baby on Instagram.

It was September last year when Moore revealed that she is expecting her first child with Goldsmith.

The "A Walk to Remember" and "This Is Us" star, shared the news through sharing snaps of her and Goldsmith touching her growing baby bump.

Rumors that Goldsmith and Moore were dating started back in 2015. The two met over Instagram.

In September 2017, Goldsmith proposed to Moore. In November 2018, the couple finally tied the knot.