LOOK: Marco Gallo introduces girlfriend Rachel Hemphill

MANILA -- Actor Marco Gallo has introduced his girlfriend Rachel Hemphill to the public via social media.

On Instagram, Gallo posted photos of him and Hemphill in Boracay.

"To the moment that everyone close to me has been waiting for, but especially me, here it is! So happy to announce to the whole world my dear Rach that you’re my girlfriend! To this woman that was worth fighting for, I dedicated a simple 'Ti amo con tutto il cuore,'" Gallo wrote in the caption.

Hemphill also posted photos of her with Gallo on Instagram, saying, "No matter where life takes us, you’ll always be my first love."

The actor, best known for his "Pinoy Big Brother" stint, was romantically involved with Juliana Gomez, the only child of celebrity couple Richard Gomez and Lucy Torres-Gomez.

In a previous interview, Gallo confirmed that he and Gomez were in a relationship before he left for his home country of Italy.

In 2018, Gallo was based in Italy for six months where he pursued modeling, but ultimately decided to return to the Philippines early 2019 to resume his acting career.