LOOK: KathNiel invite Joshua Garcia for badminton session

Showbiz power couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla appeared to have recruited actor Joshua Garcia to their badminton club.

In a series of Instagram Stories by Bernardo uploaded on Wednesday, Garcia was seen joining the celebrity couple’s family and friends in friendly badminton matches.

Former Philippine top badminton player and now coach Kennie Asuncion also posted on her Instagram account some photos of KathNiel’s group with Garcia on the badminton court.

Also present in the sports session were Bernardo’s mother, Min, as well as Neil Coleta, Joe Vargas, and Bianca Yanga, among others.

The 24-year-old box-office queen and her mother enrolled for badminton lessons earlier in February under the tutelage of Asuncion.

In a separate Instagram post, the badminton coach also shared a photo of the group having dinner courtesy of Padilla and Bernardo.

Just two days ago, a photo of Garcia with Padilla went viral as netizens speculated a possible collaboration between the two actors.

Related video: