Lea Salonga shares birthday greeting from Aga Muhlach

MANILA – Lea Salonga and Aga Muhlach sent their supporters abuzz on Tuesday night with their simple yet cute social media exchange.

On Twitter, Salonga posted a screenshot of Muhlach’s message for her on her birthday.

“Just in case you were wondering, yeah, he did [greet me on my birthday],” Salonga said.

Based on the screenshot Salonga seemed surprised to have received a birthday greeting from her former leading man.

“Happy birthday dearest!!!!” Muhlach told her.

To which, Salonga replied: “Uy! You’re alive! Thank you!”

Muhlach responded again, cheering on Salonga now that she’s a golden girl. The Broadway diva turned 50 on February 22.

Muhlach reposted their conversation on his Instagram page with the caption: “Hopia birthday to us!!! Saya naman!!! Saan ang partey????!!!!! Woot!!”

Salonga and Muhlach have starred in two hit movies: "Sana Maulit Muli" and "Bakit Labis Kitang Mahal."

In an interview last August, Salonga spoke about the possibility of them reuniting for a new big screen project.

“It needs to be something that eclipses ‘Sana Maulit Muli’ and that’s a very high bar that we set. That’s all our fault. We raised the expectations so damn high that where do you go from here?” she said.

Salonga said it is refreshing to know that there is still a clamor to see her and Muhlach together on screen again.

“We both have our own families but there are people who ship us as a showbiz pair. I’d like to think that our fans are able to separate the reality from the not reality,” she said.

