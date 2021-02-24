Getting razzles in Canada?: '13 Going on 30' stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo share reunion photo

It appeared that wishing dust worked again for Jennifer Garner as she reunited with Mark Ruffalo 17 years after they got paired in "13 Going on 30."

Ruffalo tweeted on his account a selfie of him with Garner with a caption related to their 2004 film.

Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada? pic.twitter.com/gS74KjME20 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 24, 2021

“Reconnecting with an old pal. Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?” the 53-year-old actor said in reference to their favorite candy in the movie.

Garner also posted the same photo on her Instagram account, this time, writing a caption related to the dust which, in the film, transformed her character, Jenna Rink, into a 30-year-old woman.

“Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal,” Garner said via Instagram.

The two actors are set to work together again in the sci-fi movie "The Adam Project," where they will play the parents of Ryan Reynolds' character.

